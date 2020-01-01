Intel Core i7 8650U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Ryzen 5 4500U +21%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Ryzen 5 4500U +54%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Ryzen 5 4500U +10%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Ryzen 5 4500U +72%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Ryzen 5 4500U +10%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
Ryzen 5 4500U +32%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
