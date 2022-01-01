Intel Core i7 8650U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 981 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
904
Ryzen 5 5500U +29%
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3671
Ryzen 5 5500U +93%
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2153
Ryzen 5 5500U +13%
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6358
Ryzen 5 5500U +106%
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
977
Ryzen 5 5500U +12%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3174
Ryzen 5 5500U +55%
4933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
