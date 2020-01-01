Intel Core i7 8650U vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Core i3 10100 +21%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i3 10100 +77%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2235
Core i3 10100 +17%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6501
Core i3 10100 +36%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i3 10100 +13%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3194
Core i3 10100 +31%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
