We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 7 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U
2263
Core i3 8300 +4%
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +2%
6597
Core i3 8300
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +104%
3304
Core i3 8300
1623

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake R Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8650U i3-8300
Socket BGA-1356 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 19x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i7 8650U?
