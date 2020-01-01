Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8650U or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
1291
Core i5 10300H +64%
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U
2235
Core i5 10300H +19%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
6501
Core i5 10300H +37%
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
3194
Core i5 10300H +27%
4054

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 April 2, 2020
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Comet Lake
Model number i7-8650U -
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

