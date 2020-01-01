Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8650U or Core i5 1035G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 1035G4

Intel Core i7 8650U
Intel Core i7 8650U
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G4
Intel Core i5 1035G4

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G4 and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
6597
Core i5 1035G4 +26%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
3304
Core i5 1035G4 +21%
3988

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i5 1035G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 August 1, 2019
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Ice Lake
Model number i7-8650U i5-1035G4
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 55.63 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i7 8650U?
EnglishРусский