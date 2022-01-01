Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8650U or Core i5 1145G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 1145G7

Intel Core i7 8650U
VS
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i7 8650U
Intel Core i5 1145G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1346 vs 981 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U
2164
Core i5 1145G7 +31%
2838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
6410
Core i5 1145G7 +63%
10433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
3235
Core i5 1145G7 +41%
4549
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i5 1145G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8650U i5-1145G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 11-26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8650U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1145G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1145G7 or i7 8650U?
