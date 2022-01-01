Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 1145G7 VS Intel Core i7 8650U Intel Core i5 1145G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 8650U Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7 Newer - released 3-years later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1346 vs 981 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i5 1145G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 21, 2017 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i7-8650U i5-1145G7 Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19x 11-26x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 192 640 TMUs 24 40 ROPs 3 20 Execution Units 24 80 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 8650U 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 1145G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -