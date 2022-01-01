Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 1145G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1346 vs 981 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
913
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3717
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2164
Core i5 1145G7 +31%
2838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6410
Core i5 1145G7 +63%
10433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Core i5 1145G7 +37%
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3235
Core i5 1145G7 +41%
4549
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|11-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
