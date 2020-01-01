Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +5%
370
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +7%
1309
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +14%
2263
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +8%
6597
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +16%
969
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +26%
3304
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|409 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
