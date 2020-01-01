Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 8259U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Core i5 8259U +3%
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Core i5 8259U +31%
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Core i5 8259U +1%
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Core i5 8259U +27%
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +5%
969
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
Core i5 8259U +21%
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
