Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Core i5 8265U +8%
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Core i5 8265U +5%
1372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +3%
2263
2200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +4%
6597
6359
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +6%
969
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +60%
3304
2071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
