Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 9400H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 2.5 GHz i5 9400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Core i5 9400H +11%
2521
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Core i5 9400H +26%
8284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i5 9400H +13%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
Core i5 9400H +15%
3801
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i5-9400H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i5 9400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
