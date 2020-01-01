Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8650U or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
1309
Core i7 1065G7 +20%
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U
2263
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
6597
Core i7 1065G7 +39%
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
3304
Core i7 1065G7 +23%
4074

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 August 1, 2019
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Ice Lake
Model number i7-8650U i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 19x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 8650U?
