We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
1309
Core i7 10750H +110%
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U
2263
Core i7 10750H +22%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
6597
Core i7 10750H +95%
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
3304
Core i7 10750H +67%
5526

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 April 2, 2020
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Comet Lake
Model number i7-8650U i7-10750H
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 8650U?
