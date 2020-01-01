Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 10810U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Core i7 10810U +15%
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Core i7 10810U +49%
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Core i7 10810U +8%
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Core i7 10810U +39%
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 10810U +22%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
Core i7 10810U +16%
3841
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 8650U
- Intel Core i5 8250U and i7 8650U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i7 8650U
- Intel Core i7 8550U and i7 8650U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 8650U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 10875H and i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 10610U and i7 10810U