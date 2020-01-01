Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 10875H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Core i7 10875H +37%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Core i7 10875H +178%
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Core i7 10875H +29%
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Core i7 10875H +146%
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 10875H +33%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
Core i7 10875H +110%
6951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
