Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 1185G7

Intel Core i7 8650U
VS
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i7 8650U
Intel Core i7 1185G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 8650U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 934 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
1320
Core i7 1185G7 +69%
2229
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U
2219
Core i7 1185G7 +35%
2995
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
6537
Core i7 1185G7 +74%
11361
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U
3157
Core i7 1185G7 +80%
5682

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8650U and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 September 2, 2020
Launch price 409 USD 426 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8650U i7-1185G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8650U official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1185G7 or i7 8650U?
