Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 8565U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.8 GHz i7 8565U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Core i7 8565U +9%
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +10%
1309
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Core i7 8565U +4%
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
6588
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 8565U +2%
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +18%
3304
2807
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i7-8565U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8650U and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 8650U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 8650U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 8650U and i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 8650U and i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 1135G7