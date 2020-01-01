Intel Core i7 8665U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +29%
461
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1422
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +16%
2320
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6593
Ryzen 5 3500U +8%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +61%
993
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +1%
2700
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
