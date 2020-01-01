Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8665U or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8665U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i7 8665U
Intel Core i7 8665U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 8665U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
1410
Ryzen 5 4600H +136%
3329
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
6570
Ryzen 5 4600H +127%
14937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
2698
Ryzen 5 4600H +62%
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8665U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 16, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8665U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8665U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 8665U vs Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i7 8665U vs Core i7 8565U
3. Core i7 8665U vs Core i5 10210U
4. Core i7 8665U vs Core i7 10710U
5. Core i7 8665U vs Core i5 1035G4
6. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i7 10750H
7. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i7 1065G7
8. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
9. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i5 10210U
10. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i5 1035G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 8665U?
EnglishРусский