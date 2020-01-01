Intel Core i7 8665U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +4%
458
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1410
Ryzen 5 4600H +136%
3329
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2342
Ryzen 5 4600H +5%
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6570
Ryzen 5 4600H +127%
14937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
995
Ryzen 5 4600H +6%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2698
Ryzen 5 4600H +62%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
