Intel Core i7 8665U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +8%
1268
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3790
Ryzen 5 5500U +87%
7098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2262
Ryzen 5 5500U +9%
2464
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6443
Ryzen 5 5500U +106%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1062
Ryzen 5 5500U +3%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3083
Ryzen 5 5500U +59%
4888
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
