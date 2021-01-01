Intel Core i7 8665U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1145 vs 786 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Ryzen 7 4800U +3%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1446
Ryzen 7 4800U +116%
3129
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2295
Ryzen 7 4800U +15%
2644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6596
Ryzen 7 4800U +164%
17414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Ryzen 7 4800U +45%
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2520
Ryzen 7 4800U +137%
5964
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
