Intel Core i7 8665U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +8%
464
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +4%
1447
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Core i5 1035G1 +19%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Core i5 1035G1 +17%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
Core i5 1035G1 +33%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
