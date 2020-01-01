Intel Core i7 8665U vs i5 10400H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +6%
464
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1447
Core i5 10400H +124%
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Core i5 10400H +20%
2853
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Core i5 10400H +33%
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Core i5 10400H +23%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
Core i5 10400H +63%
4469
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
