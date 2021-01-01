Intel Core i7 8665U vs i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1310 vs 999 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Core i5 1135G7 +9%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1424
Core i5 1135G7 +38%
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6500
Core i5 1135G7 +53%
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i5 1135G7 +32%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2752
Core i5 1135G7 +57%
4313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
