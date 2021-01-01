Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8665U or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8665U vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i7 8665U
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i7 8665U
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8665U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1310 vs 999 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
1424
Core i5 1135G7 +38%
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U
2302
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
6500
Core i5 1135G7 +53%
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
2752
Core i5 1135G7 +57%
4313

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8665U and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8665U i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8665U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 8665U?
