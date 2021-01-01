Intel Core i7 8665U vs i5 8365U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8365U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 941 vs 786 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +8%
466
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1463
1418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2298
2231
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6611
6449
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
798
Core i5 8365U +18%
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2495
Core i5 8365U +14%
2834
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|April 16, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i5-8365U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2