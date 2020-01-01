Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 10710U +2%
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1447
Core i7 10710U +59%
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Core i7 10710U +4%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Core i7 10710U +51%
10116
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +5%
1023
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +63%
2743
1682
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
