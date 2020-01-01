Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8665U or Core i7 10810U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 10810U

Intel Core i7 8665U
Intel Core i7 8665U
VS
Intel Core i7 10810U
Intel Core i7 10810U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10810U and 8665U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
1447
Core i7 10810U +35%
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
6705
Core i7 10810U +36%
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U
1023
Core i7 10810U +15%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
2743
Core i7 10810U +40%
3841

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8665U and i7 10810U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 May 13, 2020
Launch price 409 USD 443 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Comet Lake-U
Model number i7-8665U i7-10810U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8665U official page Intel Core i7 10810U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10810U or i7 8665U?
EnglishРусский