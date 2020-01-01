Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 10810U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +9%
464
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1447
Core i7 10810U +35%
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Core i7 10810U +3%
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Core i7 10810U +36%
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Core i7 10810U +15%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
Core i7 10810U +40%
3841
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
