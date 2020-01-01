Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 10850H +6%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1447
Core i7 10850H +100%
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Core i7 10850H +20%
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Core i7 10850H +96%
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Core i7 10850H +18%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
Core i7 10850H +104%
5591
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
