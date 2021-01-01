Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8665U or Core i7 1160G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 1160G7

Intel Core i7 8665U
VS
Intel Core i7 1160G7
Intel Core i7 8665U
Intel Core i7 1160G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1160G7 and 8665U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 999 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
2752
Core i7 1160G7 +74%
4794

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8665U and i7 1160G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 409 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-8665U i7-1160G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 0.9-2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8665U official page Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1160G7 or i7 8665U?
