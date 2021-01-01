Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 1160G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 999 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6500
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i7 1160G7 +42%
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2752
Core i7 1160G7 +74%
4794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i7-1160G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
