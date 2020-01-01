Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 8565U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 1.8 GHz i7 8565U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +15%
464
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +21%
1447
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +1%
2380
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +2%
6705
6588
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +4%
1023
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
Core i7 8565U +2%
2807
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i7-8565U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
