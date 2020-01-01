Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +30%
481
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +30%
3494
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +17%
2631
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12940
Ryzen 5 2600 +2%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +20%
1172
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +13%
6172
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
