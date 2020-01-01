Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +15%
481
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +15%
3494
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +11%
2631
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12940
Ryzen 5 2600X +7%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +13%
1172
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +8%
6172
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 8700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i7 8700
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i7 8700
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 10700F and i7 8700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 2600X