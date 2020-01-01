Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Ryzen 5 3600XT +4%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3494
Ryzen 5 3600XT +14%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Ryzen 5 3600XT +6%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12940
Ryzen 5 3600XT +46%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Ryzen 5 3600XT +11%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6172
Ryzen 5 3600XT +16%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|303 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 8700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 10700KF or Intel Core i7 8700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT