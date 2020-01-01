Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
3494
Ryzen 5 3600XT +14%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
12940
Ryzen 5 3600XT +46%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1172
Ryzen 5 3600XT +11%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
6172
Ryzen 5 3600XT +16%
7141

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 July 7, 2020
Launch price 303 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8700 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i7 8700?
