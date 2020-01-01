Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop).

Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +6%
3606
Ryzen 5 4600H
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +9%
2722
Ryzen 5 4600H
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
13360
Ryzen 5 4600H +14%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +7%
1172
Ryzen 5 4600H
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +43%
6328
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 303 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8700 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

