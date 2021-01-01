Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
32
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1089 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Ryzen 5 5600X +20%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3612
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2709
Ryzen 5 5600X +25%
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13156
Ryzen 5 5600X +72%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
Ryzen 5 5600X +52%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5561
Ryzen 5 5600X +53%
8500
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|303 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
