Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +17%
482
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Ryzen 7 2700X +11%
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +11%
2722
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13360
Ryzen 7 2700X +33%
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +10%
1172
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6328
Ryzen 7 2700X +10%
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
