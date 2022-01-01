Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i7 8700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i7 8700
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 4-years and 6-months later
  • Has 84 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1172 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1224
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +23%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
7129
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +109%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
13077
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +76%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1178
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +39%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
6259
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +81%
11320
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-8700 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7 8700?
