Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 4-years and 6-months later
- Has 84 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1172 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1224
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +23%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7129
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +109%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +6%
2680
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13077
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +76%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1178
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +39%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6259
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +81%
11320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
