Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Ryzen 9 3900X +97%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13360
Ryzen 9 3900X +146%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Ryzen 9 3900X +10%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6328
Ryzen 9 3900X +94%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
