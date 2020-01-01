Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Ryzen 9 3900XT +9%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3494
Ryzen 9 3900XT +111%
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Ryzen 9 3900XT +6%
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12940
Ryzen 9 3900XT +152%
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Ryzen 9 3900XT +12%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6172
Ryzen 9 3900XT +101%
12392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|303 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 8700
- Ryzen 5 3600XT or Core i7 8700
- Core i5 10400 or Core i7 8700
- Core i9 10900 or Core i7 8700
- Core i7 10700F or Core i7 8700
- Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 9 3900XT