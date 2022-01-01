Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1172 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1224
M1 Max +26%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
7129
M1 Max +75%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
2680
M1 Max +45%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
13077
M1 Max +75%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1178
M1 Max +52%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
6259
M1 Max +104%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 5, 2017 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i7-8700 -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 32x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 4096
TMUs 24 256
ROPs 3 128
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

