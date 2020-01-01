Intel Core i7 8700 vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +9%
481
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +53%
3494
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +1%
2631
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +46%
12940
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +7%
1172
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +48%
6172
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|303 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8700 and i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700 and i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 8700 and i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 8700 and i7 9700
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 10100 and i3 10300