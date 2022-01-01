Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1172 points
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1224
Core i3 12100 +38%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
7129
Core i3 12100 +14%
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
2680
Core i3 12100 +34%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
13077
Core i3 12100 +12%
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1178
Core i3 12100 +40%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
6259
Core i3 12100 +2%
6391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-8700 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

