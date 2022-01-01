Intel Core i7 8700 vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1172 points
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1224
Core i3 12100F +34%
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7129
Core i3 12100F +19%
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2680
Core i3 12100F +33%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13077
Core i3 12100F +12%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1178
Core i3 12100F +43%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6259
Core i3 12100F +4%
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
