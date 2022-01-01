Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1172 points
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1224
Core i3 12100F +34%
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
7129
Core i3 12100F +19%
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
2680
Core i3 12100F +33%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700
13077
Core i3 12100F +12%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700
1178
Core i3 12100F +43%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-8700 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i7 8700?
