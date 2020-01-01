Intel Core i7 8700 vs i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +31%
482
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +146%
3606
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +20%
2722
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +116%
13360
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +16%
1172
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +87%
6328
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
