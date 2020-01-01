Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Core i3 8100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +31%
482
Core i3 8100
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +146%
3606
Core i3 8100
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +20%
2722
Core i3 8100
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +116%
13360
Core i3 8100
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +16%
1172
Core i3 8100
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +87%
6328
Core i3 8100
3379

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 October 5, 2017
Launch price 303 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700 i3-8100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

