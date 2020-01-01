Intel Core i7 8700 vs i3 8100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +39%
2722
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +149%
13360
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +41%
1172
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +134%
6328
2708
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
