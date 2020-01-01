Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +13%
481
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +156%
3494
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +11%
2631
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +63%
12940
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +1%
1172
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +72%
6172
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
