Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +12%
481
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +9%
3494
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +1%
2631
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +3%
12940
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +10%
1172
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +4%
6172
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|303 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
8 (34.8%)
15 (65.2%)
Total votes: 23
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 8700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 10700KF vs i7 8700
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 10400