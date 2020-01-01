Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 10500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +4%
481
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +4%
3494
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Core i5 10500 +4%
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12940
Core i5 10500 +2%
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +6%
1172
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +5%
6172
5901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|303 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-10500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i7 8700
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i7 8700
- Core i5 10400 and Core i7 8700
- Core i9 10900 and Core i7 8700
- Core i7 10700F and Core i7 8700
- Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i5 10500
- Core i5 10600K and Core i5 10500
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10500
- Core i7 10700 and Core i5 10500
- Core i5 10500T and Core i5 10500