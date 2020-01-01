Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 7640X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i5 7640X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 65 vs 112 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +8%
2722
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +104%
13360
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i5 7640X +6%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +52%
6328
4168
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|242 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-7640X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 7640X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1