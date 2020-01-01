Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +37%
482
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +195%
3606
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +37%
2722
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +120%
13360
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +41%
1172
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +142%
6328
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 9700
- Intel Core i5 8250U or i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8250U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or i7 8550U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or i5 1035G1